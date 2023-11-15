Uganda: Legal Battle Brews Over Uganda's Fuel Importation Deal

In a legal showdown, the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) is gearing up to face off against petitioners in Machakos High Court's petition number E014 of 2023.

Royani Energy Limited, Charles Kombo, and Acacia Ridge Construction seek the court's intervention in Uganda's move to withdraw from a fuel importation deal with Kenya.

Peter Muliisa, the Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs at UNOC, expressed confidence in their legal team.

"There is no cause for worry on the Ugandan part as the deal is in the best interest of Ugandans." he stated

The legal twist extends across borders, as Kenyan companies filed an application on November 7th, 2023, escalating the matter.

The petition, with three main applicants, challenges the involvement of key entities, including the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, the Attorney General, E & Petroleum Regulatory Authority, and UNOC as the 4th respondent.

Muliisa confirmed UNOC's awareness of the application.

"We are ready to face the legal challenges head-on." he emphasized

At the heart of the controversy is Vitol Bahrain, the focal point of public scrutiny. Muliisa defended the deal.

"There is sufficient evidence to show that the supplier can guarantee steady petroleum supply to the country." he asserted

The decision to cancel the fuel importation into Uganda stems from concerns over fuel overpricing, raising questions about its impact on pump prices. Muliisa addressed this, stating,

"Amendments in the petroleum supply act will see UNOC directly source fuel from Vitol Bahrain, starting January 2024, with the aim of benefitting Ugandan Oil marketing companies."