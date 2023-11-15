Kenya: Criticism Over Leaking Roofs at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport

By Sethi Ncube

The online community criticized Kenya's transportation minister and airports authority due to reported issues of leaky roofs at the terminals of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), the main airport in the country, BBC reports.

Mwango Capital, a financial research firm, expressed concern about the abnormal conditions observed by one of its team members at JKIA. The firm suggested that the Kenya Airports Authority's management may perceive such occurrences as routine and acceptable. The video showed rain seeping through the roof above a check-in area, and flowing through the terminal.

The airport received backlash over the weekend when its administration declared that it took 20 minutes to restore power, following a nationwide blackout that affected Kenya for several hours on November 11 night.

Both the airports authority and the transport minister have refrained from providing comments on the grievances.

Transport Minister Kipchumba Murkomen pledged last week to enhance services at the airport in response to distinct complaints of passenger harassment by tax officers.

In August 2023, JKIA plunged into total darkness due to a power outage, which Kenya Power attributed to a "system disturbance". The agency stated that the disturbance subsequently led to the "loss of bulk power supply to various parts of the country".

