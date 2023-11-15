Africa: CAF License Coaching Course Kicks Off in Johannesburg

SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan welcomed the participants and said it was an honour for the Association to be hosting this course after such a long time. He wished them the best of luck on this journey and pleaded with them to make the best of this opportunity.

SAFA Technical Director Walter Steenbok hosted the first session of the day, which was very interactive. The session touched on the playing philosophy of South Africa, and how best the elite coaches could work together to improve the standard of football development for the betterment of the national teams.

FIFA Talent Coach Julian Villar- Aragon Exposito presented the FIFA Talent Development Scheme, and he also spoke about his role in South Africa over the next two years.

"FIFA has attached talent coaches like myself to member associations all over the world. Our role is to study football in each country at development level, and work on strategies to assist the member associations to reach their objectives," said Exposito.

"I have been in South Africa for only two months and I am very excited at the talent I have already seen."

The CAF A course will run over four phases in the next eight months, with the first phase running until 20 November 2023.

The following coaches are now on their way to attaining their CAF A Diploma

Alliance Kubayi

Alex Zondi

Emanuel Nyathi

Boebie Solomons

Michael Manzini

Moses Weah

Dennis Makinka

Eric Tinkler

Gavin Hunt

Godfrey Sapula

Grant de Smidt

Jabulani Mendu

Kabelo Malapane

Lunga Ngwane

Marcus Mashilo

Monde Hlatshwayo

Nkosana Mabhena

Pogiso Makhoye

Johannes Masilo

Steve Barker

Tiro Van Rooyen

Tlisane Motaung

Thulani Mthimkulu

Wesley Sergel

Zane Ryklief