Africa: CAF License Coaching Course Kicks Off in Johannesburg

SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan welcomed the participants and said it was an honour for the Association to be hosting this course after such a long time. He wished them the best of luck on this journey and pleaded with them to make the best of this opportunity.
SAFA Technical Director Walter Steenbok hosted the first session of the day, which was very interactive. The session touched on the playing philosophy of South Africa, and how best the elite coaches could work together to improve the standard of football development for the betterment of the national teams.
FIFA Talent Coach Julian Villar- Aragon Exposito presented the FIFA Talent Development Scheme, and he also spoke about his role in South Africa over the next two years.
"FIFA has attached talent coaches like myself to member associations all over the world. Our role is to study football in each country at development level, and work on strategies to assist the member associations to reach their objectives," said Exposito.
"I have been in South Africa for only two months and I am very excited at the talent I have already seen."
The CAF A course will run over four phases in the next eight months, with the first phase running until 20 November 2023.
The following coaches are now on their way to attaining their CAF A Diploma
Alliance Kubayi
Alex Zondi
Emanuel Nyathi
Boebie Solomons
Michael Manzini
Moses Weah
Dennis Makinka
Eric Tinkler
Gavin Hunt
Godfrey Sapula
Grant de Smidt
Jabulani Mendu
Kabelo Malapane
Lunga Ngwane
Marcus Mashilo
Monde Hlatshwayo
Nkosana Mabhena
Pogiso Makhoye
Johannes Masilo
Steve Barker
Tiro Van Rooyen
Tlisane Motaung
Thulani Mthimkulu
Wesley Sergel
Zane Ryklief