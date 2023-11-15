Kenya: Petitioner in Court to Challenge Appointment of President Ruto's 46 New Ambassadors

Nairobi — A Kenyan based in the United Kingdom has gone to court to challenge the recent appointment of Ambassadors, High Commissioners, consulars by President William Ruto.

The petitioner Eliud Matindi says the appointment made by the president was in breach of the constitution, unlawful and violated article 230 of the constitution.

He argues that parliament only approved 27 ambassadors whereas a total of 46 ambassadors, high commissioners and consulars were appointed by the president in breach of the constitution.

Matindi says the Attorney General who is the legal government legal advisor failed to advise the president over the appointment as required by law.

"All the appointments to high office which includes ambassadors, high commissioners, consulars must be subjected into scrutiny by the National Assembly as required by law," says Matindi

The petitioner holds that the Salaries and remuneration commission failed to set out the remuneration criteria for this new appointments.

He says that the previous ambassadors who were appointed under president Uhuru Kenyatta regime their term in office had not expired.

According to Matindi, Fourteen new appointments were not subjected to parliamentary approval.

The petition was placed before the presiding judge of the constitutional court, Justice Chacha Mwita, who directed the applicant to serve his petition to the AG, Parliament and SRC within a period of three days.

The judge further directed that the respondents will have seven days to put their response and written submissions and the petitioner will have a rejoinder to put a supplementary affidavit within a period of seven days and the matter be mentioned on 13th December 2023 and confirm compliance and directions be given to the hearing date.