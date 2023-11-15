Zimbabwe: 22 Die in Fatal Accident Along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road - Police

15 November 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

A total of 22 people died on the spot while two others were critically injured after a Toyota Quantum with 21 passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a truck, police has said.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the injured are currently admitted at the United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals.

The accident occurred at the 27-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.

"The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 14/11/23 at around 2200 hours at the 27-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road near Thandweni Store in which 22 people were killed whilst two others were injured when a Toyota Quantum vehicle with 21 passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a DAF truck with one passenger on board.

"The injured victims are admitted at United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals. More details to be released in due course," said Nyathi in a statement.

This comes a day after, six other people were killed whilst three others were injured when a Nissan Caravan vehicle with eight passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a Mercedes Benz truck along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road.

Police urged motorists to observe road rules to avoid accidents.

