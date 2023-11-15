Ethiopia: Huawei's Trainings Helping Students Gain Industry Knowledge - Ministry

ADDIS ABABA - Trainings like Huawei Seeds for the Future are helping students gain industry knowledge, Ministry of Labor and Skills (MoLS) said.

MoLS State Minister Nigusu Tilahun made the above remark said during the closing ceremony of Trainings like Huawei Seeds for the Future program yesterday.

Huawei Seeds for the Future 2023 program which runs from October 30 to November 6, 2023, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, certified 106 students from 14 Universities.

Nigusu Tilahun said that: "Our Ministry will coordinate entrepreneurship and skill development and create opportunities for the private investor to serve as an engine for it. An example of this is to invite international institutions that bring technology, such as Huawei, to create a favorable environment and solve unemployment. As a result, one of the government's primary priority areas is the field of training in which you are trained."

On the other hand, the Ministry of Education Chief Executive Officer for ICT and Digital Education Zelalem Assefa (PhD) mentioned that the ministry is working with industries to ensure that the students graduate with skills that can be used in the industry. He added, "One of these is to open ICT academies in all universities. We have opened an ICT academy together with other well-known companies in technology, including Huawei."

The director acknowledged Huawei for bridging, cutting-edge ICT skills, and Ethiopian students. He said these are the students who are going to join the telecom, finance, and banking industries.

Huawei Sub-Regional Public Relations Director Zhang Bowen expressed the company's continuous contribution to cultivating talents. "Seeds for the Future is among many programs that Huawei provides for young generations." Zhang highlighted cyber security courses in the program, "The training will develop our capability to defend against cyber threats. Huawei will always put cyber security above its commercial interests and remains committed to technological innovation and collaboration with stakeholders across the industry to jointly improve privacy protection."

Kaleab Mezgebu, Minab ICT Solutions founder and CEO of Hahu Jobs, an Ethiopian young ICT entrepreneur, also shared his expertise with the trainees in his remarks.

This year's Seeds for the Future program included 13 public universities and one private university. In total, 120 students participated in the program, with 106 (32 females and 74 males) passing the exam after completing the course. In addition, 34 students received 100% marks in all of the key courses, which included digital power, cloud computing, AI, and 5G. Furthermore, Future of ICT, AI, and Green Digital Skills for Green Business trainings were provided by engineers and researchers with experience in these disciplines, Huawei Ethiopia said.