Ethiopia: Korea Pledges to Back Ethiopian Nuclear Power Dev't

15 November 2023
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Meseret Behailu

The Republic of Korea (RoK) has pledged to provide Ethiopia with support in due course of developing civilian nuclear power.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Ethiopia, Kang Seokhee made this commitment during a recent seminar held at Korea Embassy here.

According to FBC, the seminar was attended by officials from Addis Ababa Science and Technology University (AASTU), Adama Science and Technology University (ASTU), Ministry of Innovation and Energy (MoIE), and Ministry of Education (MoE.)

Speaking at the seminar, representatives of universities highlighted the importance of focusing on the production of manpower and the need to collaborate with developed countries in developing and establishing a nuclear science and technology center.

Amb. Kang Seokhee assured that the Republic of Korea would provide the necessary support to Ethiopia in its efforts to develop civil nuclear power.

The Ambassador said: "The support from the Republic of Korea will include assistance in human resources development, technology transfer, resource provision, and other related sectors. Republic of Korea is willing to share its experience with Ethiopia in development of nuclear science and technology centers in the latter."

It is known that Ethiopia is venturing to establish nuclear science and technology center in order to harness the benefits of nuclear power for peaceful purposes.

By the same token, previously, Ethiopia inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russian Nuclear power company, Rosatom on nuclear energy. The agreement will help make strong cooperation on nuclear energy between the two countries. The cooperation agreement is designed to train experts and academicians, and enhance the public's understanding the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

