Zimbabwe: I Still Wear a Golden Smile - CCC Zvimba East MP Unmoved After Parliament Recall

Zvimba East legislator, Oliver Mutasa of Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) is unfazed by his recall on Tuesday, expressing optimism about bouncing back and serving residents of his hotly contested peri-urban constituency.

CCC snatched the seat from Zanu PF which had occupied it since independence in 1980, a development which came on the back of the controversial delimitation exercise that saw the constituency incorporating some urban settlements where the opposition enjoys huge support.

Posting on X following his expulsion from Parliament, Mutasa said the CCC's short stint in the August House was a testimony of its deployees' capabilities that will endear them with the electorate.

"Shortly after the sad announcement, I still wear a golden smile that is hinged in the hope that is found in the Almighty. The works that we did since August are a testimony and we will continue to show servant leadership with a difference until our communities are transformed," said Mutasa.

The axed Zvimba East lawmaker won the August 23 and 24 elections after he beat ex-Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operative and former MP, Francis Mukwangwarirwa, by 189 votes.

Self-styled CCC interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu has ordered further recalls on 18 legislators, among them five senators, as he continues to decimate the main opposition.

The legislators' recalls were announced in Parliament Tuesday by National Assembly Speaker, Jacob Mudenda.

The move claimed the scalps of Admore Chievero (Chegutu West), Stephen Chatiza (Goromonzi West), Gift Ostallos Siziba (Pelandaba), Tapfumanei Willard Madzimbamuto (Seke), Amos Chibaya (Mkoba North), Emma Muzondiwa (Midlands PR), Machirairwa Mugidho (Masvingo PR), Constance Chihota (Mashonaland East PR), Monica Mukwada (Manicaland PR), Sekai Mungani (Midlands PR), Linnet Mazingaidzo (Harare), Dephine Gutsa (Mashonaland East PR) and Mutasa.

The recalls were announced just as the High Court ruled in favour of CCC which had interdicted Parliament and the Local Government Minister from effecting further recalls pending determination on an earlier challenge over the self-styled CCC interim secretary general's authority to act on behalf of the main opposition.