Zimbabwe: U.S. Expresses Concern Over Abduction and Murder of CCC Activist, Calls for Justice

15 November 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

The United States government has expressed concern over the alleged abduction and subsequent death of Zimbabwe's main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Tapfumaneyi Masaya.

In a statement Tuesday, the US embassy called for an immediate and thorough investigation by local authorities to bring those responsible to justice."The United States is alarmed by the reported abduction and death of an opposition campaign worker in Zimbabwe. "We call for a full investigation by the local authorities, peaceful preparations for the December by-elections, and an end to political violence," reads the statement.

Masaya was allegedly abducted Saturday by state security agents while campaigning for the upcoming December 9 by-elections.He was forcibly taken away by armed men and found dead three days later.

Zimbabwe has witnessed a prolonged history of political activists experiencing forced disappearances and deaths, with the opposition frequently alleging the ruling Zanu PF party's complicity in the torture and demise of its supporters.J

ust in three weeks, CCC former Mabvuku-Tafara member of parliament James Chidhakwa and another legislator Takudzwa Ngadziore were abducted, subjected to torture and drugged with unknown substances.

Before his abduction, Ngadziore streamed a brief live video on Facebook to alert people that he was being followed, capturing the faces of his abductors, one of whom was carrying a gun.Up to now, the abductors have not been arrested yet.Meanwhile, police Tuesday said they launched an investigation while waiting for Masaya's full post-mortem report.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.