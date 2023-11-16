Zimbabwe: U.S. Expresses Concern Over Abduction and Murder of CCC Activist, Calls for Justice

The United States government has expressed concern over the alleged abduction and subsequent death of Zimbabwe's main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Tapfumaneyi Masaya.

In a statement Tuesday, the US embassy called for an immediate and thorough investigation by local authorities to bring those responsible to justice."The United States is alarmed by the reported abduction and death of an opposition campaign worker in Zimbabwe. "We call for a full investigation by the local authorities, peaceful preparations for the December by-elections, and an end to political violence," reads the statement.

Masaya was allegedly abducted Saturday by state security agents while campaigning for the upcoming December 9 by-elections.He was forcibly taken away by armed men and found dead three days later.

Zimbabwe has witnessed a prolonged history of political activists experiencing forced disappearances and deaths, with the opposition frequently alleging the ruling Zanu PF party's complicity in the torture and demise of its supporters.J

ust in three weeks, CCC former Mabvuku-Tafara member of parliament James Chidhakwa and another legislator Takudzwa Ngadziore were abducted, subjected to torture and drugged with unknown substances.

Before his abduction, Ngadziore streamed a brief live video on Facebook to alert people that he was being followed, capturing the faces of his abductors, one of whom was carrying a gun.Up to now, the abductors have not been arrested yet.Meanwhile, police Tuesday said they launched an investigation while waiting for Masaya's full post-mortem report.