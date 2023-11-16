Africa CDC Statement On Anti-Corruption and Zero Tolerance to Fraud

- Background: Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is an autonomous body of the African Union mandated to strengthen Africa's public health institutions and systems' capacities, capabilities, and partnerships to timely prevent, detect, and respond effectively to public health threats and outbreaks based on evidence-based policies, programs, and interventions. In executing its mandate, Africa CDC complies with the African Union Anti-Fraud and Corruption Policy adopted by the Executive Council through the decision EX.CL/864(XXVI)I, Annex 5.
- Purpose: The purpose of this statement is to affirm our commitment to preventing, detecting, and responding to incidents of fraud and corruption in all our activities and operations as per the African Union Anti-Fraud and Corruption Policy.
- Scope: This statement applies to all employees, contractors, partners, and stakeholders involved with us at any point in time as we implement different health initiatives in Africa.
- Definitions:Definitions of terms as applied to Africa CDC are those described under the African Union Anti-Fraud and Corruption Policy. In addition to the listed definitions, Africa CDC provides in this statement the following definition:Zero Tolerance: means refusal to accept fraud and corruption by strictly applying the uncompromised lawful procedures to address such behaviors within Africa CDC. Africa CDC take all allegations of fraud and corruption seriously and investigate them thoroughly.
- Responsibilities:- All employees, contractors, partners, and stakeholders must take appropriate action to prevent, detect, and report fraud and corruption.- All staff of Africa CDC are required as per the AU Anti-Fraud and Corruption policy section 6, to report any act of fraud or corruption immediately to their manager, to the office of internal oversight within Africa CDC, or to the African Union Commission Office of Internal Oversight.- Africa CDC is committed to ensure all employees who report allegations of fraud and corruption are protected against retaliation.
- Non-Compliance and Consequences:- Any employee, contractor, partner, or stakeholder working with Africa CDC shall comply with the African Union Anti-Fraud and Corruption Policy without failure and shall report any possible acts of fraud to the relevant authority.- Failure to disclose to the Union and African CDC any acts or actions involving, fraud, corruption or other similar misconduct related to the activities by a person, whether inside or outside the Union, shall be considered as complicit and an act of misconduct.- Any employee, contractor, partner, or stakeholder found guilty of fraud or corruption will face disciplinary action, as per the rules of the African Union.- Africa CDC will cooperate with law enforcement agencies and other bodies of the African Union in investigating allegations of fraud or corruption reported concerning its activities and operations.
