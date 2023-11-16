Zimbabwe: Parliament Upholds Recall of CCC MPs Says Interim High Court Judgement Is Ineffective

PARLIAMENT has upheld the recall of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators who were expelled from the National Assembly by its self-proclaimed interim Secretary General (SG) Sengezo Tshabangu with Speaker Jacob Mudenda saying a High Court interdict was not effective.

On Tuesday 13 MPs and five senators were recalled by Tshabangu whose power trip continues in the opposition unabated.

The 13 including Amos Chibaya and deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba were recalled before the High Court issued an interim interdict pending a case before it.

CCC approached the High Court in a bid to stop Tshabangu's hand in recalling its MPs which has resulted in more than 30 legislators being expelled.

Mudenda, Tuesday had highlighted that the High Court interdict would supersede the recalls once his office had been alerted.

Rising on a point of order Wednesday, CCC chief whip Clifford Hlatshwayo sought Mudenda to rescind the recalls.

"Yesterday, you informed the house that you had received a letter from one Tshabangu illegally recalling CCC MPs. We informed you Speaker that there was a court process underway and a judgement was there to stop any recalls from one Tshabangu.

You promised the house that you were going to reinstate the CCC MPs after receiving that judgement. I understand that you have received that judgement and we expect you to action your promise to reinstate members who were illegally recalled by Tshabangu," said Hlatshwayo

Mudenda in response said the interim court relief is ineffective to Tuesday's recalls.

"The court made an interim relief and an interim relief was made after I had made the announcement. The delivery of that relief was given after the announcement. The notice of the recalls is effective after the date of the letter which is the seventh," said Mudenda.

