Kenya: Leaders From Kisii,Nyamira Decry Harassment of KCSE Students

Nairobi — Legislators hailing from Kisii and Nyamira counties are up in arms over alleged dehumanizing treatment and unjust profiling by examination officials on students during National Examinations in the region.

The lawmakers lamented that the students were being exposed to unwarranted and invasive searches being conducted prior to the examination.

National Assembly Majority Chief Whip Silvanus Osoro claimed the harassment was being metted on them since Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu hails from the region and it produced the best school nationally last year in KCSE.

The South Mugirango MP cited that in the ongoing exams centre manager for Nyathwoni Secondary School was frogmarched KNEC officials causing disruption and mayhem in the school which was equated harassment.

"We are wondering whether some people want to embarrass the Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu since he comes from the Gusii region or some people are jealous that the region produced the best school nationally in KCSE and would see our children failing," stated Osoro.

Kitutu Masaba MP Clive Gisairo said that the reported incidents of students being subjected to unwarranted searches including the acts of being stripped naked was a violation of their constitutional rights.

"While we acknowledge importance of safeguarding the integrity of the examinations, we vehemently assert that this should never come at the expense of the human dignity and rights of the students, every student deserves to be treated with respect, fairness and dignity, regardless of their background or region," said Gisairo.

Kisii County MP Doris Aburi said that the excessive and intrusive measures being undertaken by some exams officials was interfering with their ability to perform to the best of their abilities in these critical examinations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are calling upon relevant authorities particularly KNEC to thoroughly investigate these disturbing incidents and hold accountable those responsible for these gross violations calling for the implementation of stringent guidelines and protocols,"noted Aburi.

Nyamira County MP Jerusha Momanyi said the draconian measures will only serve to intimidate them so that they can perform poorly in this year's results.

"We would like to know the intention of this exams officials, how do you justify stripping students naked to check on them, who has sent this people to do this since we have not seen this happening in other parts of the country, we are not going to allow this to happen under our watch," said Momanyi.