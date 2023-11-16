Kenya: Odinga Endorses Tim Wanyonyi for the 2027 Nairobi Gubernatorial Race

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga has endorsed Westlands Member of Parliament Timothy Wanyonyi for the Nairobi gubernatorial race in 2027.

Speaking during a meeting with religious leaders from Nairobi County at Westlands Primary school Wednesday, the opposition chief stated that Azimio lost the Governor position last year because Polycarp igathe was was its candidate was weak.

Wanyonyi was eyeing the gubernatorial seat on the coalition ticket before Azimio declared Igathe as its flagbearr.

"I regret it myself, I was told to tell Tim to step down.Tim was good enough and he accepted it.we wanted him to be a running mate but he refused.He said that instead he was going back to Westlands," Odinga stated.

Odinga also censured the government for requiring Kenyans to pay for National Identification cards and when replacing lost ones.

He said that it's wrong for Kenyans to be forced to pay for documents that shows they are Kenyans.

"They want you to pay for an ID to show that you're a Kenyan.How can you be asked to pay when your father and mother are Kenyans," asked Raila.

Odinga also said that the Kenya kwanza administration has lost track by asking Kenyans to pay for the vital documents.

CS kindiki had intended to increase the fee for first time I'd applicants to sh1,000 but has now reviewed the cost to sh300.

The fee for replacing lost IDs has also been reviewed from sh2,000 to 1,000.

"We are saying that all Kenyans should get IDs even if they don't have money," he maintained.