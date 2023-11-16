South Africa: Again, Fire Strikes in the Joburg CBD

Johannesburg's Emergency Management Services (EMS) are battling a fire that engulfed the building between Jeppe and Polly streets this morning.

EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo confirmed the incident. She said the firefighters were still at the scene to extinguish the fire.

"The city of Joburg EMS firefighters are currently attending to a fire call received at 4.55 this morning on corner Jeppe and Polly streets, Joburg CBD," said Khumalo.

"Two small shops were on fire and have been extinguished. No injuries have been reported. EMS fire inspectors are conducting investigations on the cause of the blaze."

In recent months, Johannesburg has seen a growing trend of building fires that have prompted the EMS to put five fire stations on standby to monitor the development in the inner city.

In September 79 people died after a five-storey building caught fire.

There have been other fires in the city causing immense damage to the crumbling city of gold.