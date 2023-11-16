South Africa: Student Dies After Injury During Bok Parade

A tragic incident occurred during the Springboks' victory parade in East London on 5 November, leading to the death of a young university student, Minentle Noqhamka.

Minentle, a 20-year-old from Mbizana and a student at the University of Fort Hare, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday at Frere Hospital.

According to her father, Sithembiso Noqhamka, Minentle had initially gone to the East London Central Business District for shopping but joined the crowd gathered in front of the city hall to witness the Springboks' celebration.

In a devastating turn of events, she was hit by a police nyala, causing severe injury to her legs.

"She was knocked by a police nyala on her legs. Her left leg was immediately amputated at the hospital," said Sithembiso.

"It's very sad for us as a family. We are still trying to come to terms with this."

This accident led to the amputation of her left leg but despite medical efforts, Minentle passed away in the hospital.

The Noqhamka family is deeply saddened and struggling to cope with the loss.

The family, friends, and the university community mourn the untimely passing of Minentle, whose life was cut short in such a tragic manner.