South Africa: Cop Car Broke Down After Arrest of Senzo-Accused

15 November 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

In the Pretoria High Court, the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial took a detailed turn as the defence scrutinised the actions of Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane, one of the investigators.

Mogane, who returned to the witness stand for cross-examination on Wednesday, faced pointed questions about his movements while escorting Bongani Ntanzi on 18 June 2020.

This particular day is crucial as it involved taking Ntanzi to his workplace at the Sibanye-Stillwater mine in Carletonville.

The visit was to verify Ntanzi's whereabouts on the day of the football star's murder.

However, the defence's interest centred on the hours Mogane spent driving around Alberton and Germiston later that evening.

Mogane explained that during this time, the police vehicle he was driving experienced mechanical issues.

"I tried driving the vehicle a bit, but the wheels were already stiff. They could not move back and forth," he stated.

He said this difficulty led to the vehicle being switched off for an extended period to cool down.

Ntanzi's allegations countering Mogane's explanation are serious, claiming that it was at a petrol station during the time in question that he was beaten and suffocated and forced into a confession regarding his involvement in Meyiwa's murder.

The trial continues.

