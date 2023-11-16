South Africa: AMCU Gold One Miners Released On Bail

Five of the 13 striking Amcu Gold One miners who were arrested on Monday during an illegal strike were released on R1,500 bail by the Springs Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The five miners were charged with public violence while accused numbers three, four, and five were additionally charged with possession of dangerous weapons.

During their protest outside the mine entrance on Sunday night, they allegedly torched a car belonging to NUM shop steward Prince Radebe.

Armed with knobkerries, axes and golf clubs, they allegedly threw petrol bombs at public order police. The bombs failed to go off, while two-litre bottles of petrol were later found around the area.

Speaking to Scrolla.Africa, one of the eight miners who was not charged, Magxagxeni Mnyibu, 59, said the police shot at the crowd of striking miners and ordered them to lie on the ground.

"Before they knew it, those lying on the ground were handcuffed and dragged to the police cars.

"They were only charged on Tuesday afternoon. They took our fingerprints to confirm whether we have previous convictions or not," he added.

Accused number one, whose hand is bandaged, told the court that he was shot at by the police during the strike.

Presiding over the bail hearing, Magistrate Ashwell Shaun Jacobs postponed the matter to 31 January.

"The suspects are not to have any direct or indirect contact with the members at Gold One Mine or send anyone to intimidate the workers.

"They are also not allowed to participate in any illegal protest at Gold One Mine and are expected to report to the police station every Wednesday between 7-9 am," he said.

The miners have been on strike for the past three weeks, demanding that the mine set a date for a ballot where a new union will be elected.

Amcu has taken NUM to the Labour Court in a bid to force the union and the mine to urgently set a ballot date.