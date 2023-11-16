South Africa: Bafana Evoke the Spirit of 1996 With New Home Kit

Safa has moved in to try and inspire the current Bafana Bafana crop by unveiling a new kit with stripes similar to the kit used during the successful 1996 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

South Africa will don the new shirts during their home matches as they kick off the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualification bid against Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

For a team that has been struggling to return to the World Cup or consistently participate at Afcon, Bafana will look for inspiration from the 1996 success when they were crowned African champions.

"Our new kit is based on this wonderful 96 kit," Safa announced.

The latest kit by Safa's technical sponsors Le Coq Sportif is also similar to the one worn by Bafana at the 1998 World Cup.

South Africa is on a quest to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2002, although they participated in the 2010 edition as hosts.

"This camp is important because we are playing qualifiers for the World Cup," Bafana coach Hugo Broos told the media.

"It's 21 years for South Africa since they qualified for the World Cup. In 2010 it was a little present you got because you were the country who organised it.

"But it's time that South Africa should qualify again for such a big tournament. Therefore, it's a very important camp."

This is the second time for Broos to lead Bafana in World Cup qualifiers after being in charge of the bid to make it to Qatar 2022.

It was his first assignment as South Africa coach and he watered down expectations on the team, saying he was still building his side but promised qualification for the 2026 edition.