South Africa: State Security Agency Head Ambassador Majola Resigns

15 November 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

State Security Agency (SSA) Director-General, Ambassador Thembisile Cheryl Majola, has resigned, the Presidency announced on Wednesday.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted the resignation of Majola and wished her well in all her future endeavours.

"Ambassador Majola commenced her role at SSA on 1 March 2022 and her resignation, by mutual consent with the President, will be effective as of 30 November 2023.

"The President has expressed his appreciation to Ambassador Majola for her contribution to the reform and rebuilding of the State Security Agency," Magwenya said.

Majola is a former Deputy Minister of Energy and was South Africa's ambassador to Senegal, Mauritania, Cape Verde, Gambia and Guinea-Bissau.

She has held several positions in the Presidency and was a deputy coordinator in the National Intelligence Coordinating Committee.

Among other roles, Majola was the observer on behalf of President Ramaphosa to the trilateral negotiations on the Grand Renaissance Dam during South Africa's tenure as chair of the AU in 2020.

