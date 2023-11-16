South Africa: NUM Terminates Closed-Shop Agreement At East Rand's Gold One As Violence Continues

15 November 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ed Stoddard

The National Union of Mineworkers has terminated its closed-shop agreement - which excludes minority unions from bargaining - at Gold One in the face of fresh violence following the recent hostage drama there. The union says it has done so to calm the situation as relations with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union at the mine remain tense. And there are signs of renewed tensions on the platinum belt.

NUM said late on Monday that it was dissolving the closed-shop agreement it has with the management at Gold One on the East Rand because violence and intimidation have continued.

"The NUM has taken a responsible decision to safeguard the jobs and save the lives of innocent workers. There is a legitimate concern that if the violent acts continue, some of our members or innocent workers are going to get killed," the union said.

"On Sunday night, the car belonging to a former NUM shop steward, comrade Prince Radebe, was burnt. There were three other occupants in the car who escaped and ran for their lives. Members who are not in support of the protest are intimidated and threatened on a daily basis."

The excrement hit the ventilation fans at Gold One in late October when NUM accused the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) of holding about 500 of its members hostage underground. Amcu maintained it was a "sit-in" but the family members of some of those who returned to the surface after four days said coercion was involved.

NUM says nine of its members were assaulted underground and one was treated in intensive care.

Amcu, which claims...

