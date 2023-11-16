South Africa: Ramaphosa Asks International Criminal Court to Probe War Crimes Charges Against Israel

During his state visit in Doha, Qatar, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa had taken steps towards laying a formal complaint with the International Criminal Court against the Israeli government.

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes that war crimes are being committed by Israel in the war between that country and Hamas which warrant an investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Ramaphosa revealed that the country had made a referral to the ICC while calling for a ceasefire and once again echoing the two-state model as a solution.

"We stated our position as South Africa very clearly that we are opposed to the operations that are ongoing, particularly they are now targeting hospitals where babies, women and the injured are dying like flies," said Ramaphosa, who was speaking in Doha while on a state visit to Qatar.

"As South Africa, we have accordingly, as many countries in the world see fit, [referred] this whole Israeli government action to the International Criminal Court. We have put in a referral because we believe that war crimes are being committed there and of course, we do not condone the actions which have been taken by Hamas. Similarly, we condemn actions which are under way and we think they warrant an investigation by the ICC," he said.

Ramaphosa said he discussed the ongoing conflict with the emir of Qatar,...