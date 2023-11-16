Rwanda/Zimbabwe: 2026 WC Qualifiers - Rwanda Aim for Bright Start Against Zimbabwe

Rwanda hosts Zimbabwe at Huye Stadium on Wednesday, November 15, in a crunch Group C tie of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

It is the second time the pair has been drawn in the same group of the world cup qualifiers, having previously been paired in the same group two decades ago, battling for a ticket for the 2006 World Cup held in Germany.

At the time, Zimbabwe beat Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali on July 2, 2004 and 3-1 in Harare on September 3, 2005 in the reversed fixture.

Rwanda last won a competitive match on March 24, 2021 when they beat Mozambique 3-1 in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers but, under new head coach Torsten Frank Spittler, the team looks poised to end that run against the Warriors who are fresh from an 18-month ban by FIFA.

"Everyone in the camp wants to play a part in changing the country's unimpressive record. It is something good for the team because each one of us is giving 100 percent," said Amavubi skipper Djihad Bizimana.

"We are aware of how tough Zimbabwe is but we are playing at home so we have to make good use of that advantage."

Zimbabwe are, on the other hand, bent on doing things right both administratively and on the field as they hope to get to the apex of African football.

Currently, the Warriors are handled by interim coach Brito Baltemar who is contracted to Highlanders in the country's top-flight league.

Rwanda has mainly been struggling for goals and Spittler brough in Marines some fresh blood in Arthur Gitego and Le Havre U19 attacker Thierry Musabyimana to boost the attack and hunt goals. They joined the likes of Gilbert Mugisha and Lague Byiringiro in attack and their latest addition could spark competition which can benefit the team.

But they will need a dynamic and creative midfield from skipper Bizimana and youngster Hakim Sahabo who will need to dictate the zone and create chances for attackers.

But Zimbabwe remains a tough side to beat and Baltemar will be hoping to see his main men Tino Kadewere and Marshal Munetsi to be at their top level.

Wednesday

Rwanda v Zimbabwe 3PM, Huye Stadium