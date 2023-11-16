Rwanda: Haringingo Appointed Bugesera FC Head Coach

15 November 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Rwandan topflight side Bugesera FC on Tuesday announced the appointment of Francis Haringingo as their new head coach.

The Burundian gaffer agreed to coach the Nyamata-based club in a deal that will run until the end of the season. He takes over from Eric Nshimiyimana who was sacked on Tuesday, November 14, due to a string of poor results in the Primus National League.

Haringingo is not new in Rwandan football, having previously coached Mukura VS, Kiyovu SC and Rayon Sports.

He won the Peace Cup twice, first with Mukura in 2018 and last season with Rayon Sports before joining Kenyan Premier League side Sofapaka in August.

The club, however, showed him the exit door in October after losing four straight games in five games in charge.

His first assignment as Bugesera FC coach will be against former club Rayon Sports, on Friday, November 24, at Kigali Pele Stadium.

Bugesera currently sit 13th on the league table with 9 points from 10 matches, a run that got Nshimiyimana sacked.

