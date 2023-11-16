Rwanda: Ex-Governor Gasana Remanded Pending Trial in Substance

The Nyagatare Primary Court on November 15 remanded the former Governor of Eastern Province, Emmanuel Gasana, for 30 days, to prevent interference with the ongoing investigation, among other factors.

He faces two charges - soliciting and accepting illegal benefits in exchange for favours, as well as abuse of office. The presiding judge delivered the ruling, emphasizing that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that the defendant committed the crimes for which he is being prosecuted. These grounds include testimonies and pictures presented as evidence.

Gasana has five days to file an appeal challenging the lower court's decision to remand him.

During the bail hearing held on November 10, Gasana was pinned by prosecutors for having coerced a businessman who was contracted to drill water for irrigation in different parts of the province, to include his farm, works that cost Rwf48m.

Gasana's farm, a macadamia plantation, is in Katabagemu Sector in Nyagatare District. The supply of an irrigation facility in Gasana's plantation was, according to prosecutors, a bribe for him to lobby for a contractor to expand his services in different districts.

The contractor, a businessman identified as Eric Karinganire, is said to have met with Gasana in mid-2022. At that time, his company was operating in Rwamagana, installing irrigation systems in farms in Gahengeri and Karenge Sectors.

The prosecutors argued that after the meeting, the businessman was allowed to extend his services to Nyagatare and Gatsibo, but there was something suspicious about how all this happened.

During that time, the company is said to have lacked infrastructure like an electricity line, and tools for doing work in areas where it operated. Prosecutors referred to WhatsApp conversations between Gasana and the contractor but also noted that they had affidavits from Mayors from the Province who were pinning him.

In his defence, Gasana said he received free services from the investor because his farm was close to an electricity line and a water source from where water would be easily pumped to neighbouring residents who faced water shortage challenges. Later, he added, the contractor was arrested for not delivering the services he promised to people in two Sectors of the Ngoma District.

On October 25, Gasana, the former Governor of the Eastern Province, was suspended from his duties.