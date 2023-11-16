Rwanda/Zimbabwe: 2026 WC Qualifiers - Zimbabwe Hold Amavubi in Spittler's Debut Test

Rwanda's two-year winless streak in competitive football continued following Wednesday's goalless draw with Zimbabwe in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C qualifier held at Huye Stadium.

Torsten Spittler had a shy touchline adventure on his debut match as new Amavubi head coach as his men failed to capitalize their chances to win the game despite having a home advantage.

The game started on a slow pace as both teams played with no urgency. They just took delight in passing the ball around in the early stages of the encounter.

Zimbabwe were close to opening the scores in the 7th minute as Shandirwa Tanaka was beautifully played through by Prince Dube but Rwanda shot stopper Fiacre Ntwari was fast to react to save the danger.

Despite the Warriors' attacking threat, Rwanda were outstanding in the middle of the pitch where skipper Djihad Bizimana dictated the pace of the game with breathtaking displays.

After a poor free kick by Lunga Divine in the 20th minute, Rwanda turned defense into attack with Emmanuel Imanishimwe racing down the left wing. He located Lague Byiringiro but Andrew Mbeba cleared the danger.

Skipper Djihad Bizimana outwitted Brian Banda moments later before firing a 25-yard strike which missed the post.

Zimbabwe coach Brito Baltemar made an early tactical substitution as he took off Muskwe Admiral and brought in striker Dzvukamanja Terrence to beef up his attack in the 23rd minute.

Dzvukamanja nearly made an immediate impact with his first touch of the game in the 30th minute as goalkeeper Bernard Donovan's long pass caught the Rwandan players ball watching, letting the forward pounce on the ball but Ange Mutsinzi put in a defensive masterstroke to deny him the opener.

Rwanda had a chance in the 32nd minute to break the deadlock as Gilbert Mugisha dummied his marker inside out but his shot took a deflection and went off target.

Spittler's men were gradually coming into the game as they controlled the ball in Zimbabwe's half. Skipper Djihad Bizimana, Gilbert Mugisha, Lague Byiringiro and Hakim Sahabo all showed individual brilliance.

With two minutes to halftime, Sahabo effected a corner kick which Bonheur Mugisha connected with a header but it missed the upright by inches to the visitors' relief as the pair drew level at the break.

Spittler made two substitutions before the second half as Arthur Gitego came on for Lague Byiringiro while Bonheur Mugisha made way for Olivier Niyonzima the Germantactician sought to both add bite to the attack and strengthen his team's midfield.

Rwanda started the second half with so much urgency as they pinned the Zimbabweans into their own half. Niyonzima found Sahabo with a through ball after which the youngster went on a solo run and located Innocent Nshuti with a superb pass but the striker's drive was easily saved by goalkeeper Donovan.

Zimbabwe brought on Tino Kadewere for Walter Musona who had been ineffective in the game.

Rwanda tried to hold the ball as they sought to get behind the Zimbabwean back four. Spittler made two more changes in the 65th minute, introducing Kevin Muhire and Patrick Sibomana for Sahabo and Nshuti respectively. Muhire's introduction saw Gitego switch to a more central striking role.

The coach made one more change as Emmanuel Imanishimwe, who was looking a bit jittery, made way for Claude Niyomugabo in the 70th minute as both teams continued to push for the first goal of the game.

Mugisha remained a torn in the flesh of Zimbabwe's right-back Andrew Mbeba. The APR FC winger left his marker for dead in the 85th minutes before finding Niyomugabo who was in the vital area but his effort from close range sailed over the cross bar.

The last five minutes of the game saw Rwanda pushing more men forward but Zimbabwe were resolute at the back as the game ended 0-0.

Rwanda returns to World Cup qualifiers action on November 21 where they will welcome South Africa at Huye Stadium.