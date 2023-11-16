Rwanda: Singer Yago Announces Album Launch After a Year of Doing Music

Rwandan musician and renowned journalist Innocent Nyarwaya, popularly known as Yago Pon Dat, is set to launch his debut album, 'Suwejo', after one year in the music industry.

The highly-anticipated event is scheduled to take place on December 22, at Camp Kigali.

Yago expressed his excitement, as he hopes to do something special for his fans who have been supporting him since day one. The decision to name his 13-track album 'Suwejo' was inspired by his personal journey, summarizing his life story from childhood, his present, and future plans.

"I named my debut album after my single 'Suwejo' because it represents my life story as a young boy with a dream, the current times, and my future plans. It's also my first breakthrough song," Yago shared with The New Times.

He further revealed that launching an album in his debut year is unusual but a proud achievement for him. The album will consist of 13 tracks, 11 of which have already been released.

He said, "It's unusual for an artist to launch an album in their debut year, but I managed to do it, and it's definitely something I should be proud of. My album will consist of 13 tracks, and I'm excited to share that 11 of them are already out."

Yago emphasized that his performance at the launch will be a live music experience, promising the best for his fans. He also teased that he will soon announce a lineup of artistes who will join him on his big day.

"The feedback I've been receiving so far has been very positive, which gives me confidence that I've done well with the album," he added.

Some of the singles that will be featured on Yago Pon Dat's 'Suwejo' album include 'Suwejo', 'Rata', 'Si Swing', 'Umuhoza', 'Yahweh', 'Original Kopy', 'Alright', 'True Love', 'Naremeye' featuring Bushali, 'My Love', and 'Vis à Vis'.

About Yago Pon Dat

Yago is a Rwandan singer, TV/Radio presenter and YouTuber who specialises in afro-pop, afro-fusion, trap-soul, and dancehall. The 28 year old was born in Uganda and grew up with a strong passion for music from a young age.

Yago attended primary school at Gishuro Primary School in Nyagatare. In ordinary level, he studied at Rutonde Secondary School in Rwamagana, Eastern Province and he completed his high school at Saint Aloys Rwamagana, where he even served as the school deejay.

Yago, who completed his high school in 2015 worked for Goodrich Tv and Tv10 before starting his YouTube channel (Yago TV Show), which is among the country's top online TV shows.