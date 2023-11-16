Rwanda: Kagame Meets Top Security Brass

15 November 2023
The New Times (Kigali)

President Paul Kagame, the Commander-in-Chief of the Rwanda Defence Force, on Wednesday, November 15, chaired a High Command Council.

Today, President Kagame, the Commander-in-Chief of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), chaired a High Command Council attended by active and retired RDF senior officers, senior officers from the Rwanda National Police (RNP), the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS),... pic.twitter.com/FhZ3YIgo1H-- Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) November 15, 2023

The meeting was attended by active and retired RDF senior officers, senior officers from the Rwanda National Police, the National Intelligence and Security Service, Rwanda Investigation Bureau, and Rwanda Correctional Service.

