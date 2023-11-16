Rwanda: Kagame Meets Top Security Brass

President Paul Kagame, the Commander-in-Chief of the Rwanda Defence Force, on Wednesday, November 15, chaired a High Command Council.
The meeting was attended by active and retired RDF senior officers, senior officers from the Rwanda National Police, the National Intelligence and Security Service, Rwanda Investigation Bureau, and Rwanda Correctional Service.