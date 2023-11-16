Rwanda: YB Foundation Launches Campaign for Cancer Awareness

YB Foundation, an initiative dedicated to preserving the legacy of the late musician Yvan Buravan, is set to kick off a cancer awareness campaign in Bugesera District on Friday, November 17.

This campaign, named 'Turi Kumwe,' seeks to raise awareness about cancer, an ailment that claimed the life of the renowned artiste on August 17, 2022.

Following Yvan Buravan's passing, his siblings and friends united to establish the 'YB Foundation,' continuing the work he initiated.

In an exclusive interview with The New Times, Raissa Umutoni, founder of YB Foundation, outlined the campaign's primary objectives.

She said: "Our Turikumwe campaign is primarily focused on educating individuals about cancer and its risk factors, urging the adoption of a healthy lifestyle. Additionally, we aim to emphasize the importance of early detection in cancer prevention."

"To achieve this," Umutoni continued, "we have established Turikumwe workout zones in select districts, offering residents an opportunity to engage in workouts alongside their favourite celebrities, enjoy performances by various artistes, and undergo screenings for cancer and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs). These multifaceted activities are designed to promote a culture of health awareness, empowering individuals to proactively embrace a healthy lifestyle and prioritize early detection practices."

The inaugural Turikumwe event is set to take place in Bugesera on Friday, November 17, starting at 6 pm. Participants from Kigali will depart at 4:30 pm for the event, thanks to the support of Premier Transport and Tour Services Ltd, which provided the buses. Screenings, in collaboration with the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), will commence at Bugesera Stadium from 9 am.

The day's activities will kick off with a walk from the market to the stadium, setting the stage for a workout session led by Soho Fitness and personal trainer Hirwa Mike.

"The event will also feature performances by invited artists, adding an entertaining and uplifting aspect to the awareness campaign," Umutoni said.