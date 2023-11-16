Zimbabwe/Rwanda: Spittler Impressed With Amavubi Output Despite Zimbabwe Upset

Amavubi head coach Torsten Frank Spittler says he is content with his side's performance despite Wednesday's goalless draw at home to Zimbabwe in the opening game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The German gaffer maintains that his men did their best during the game although luck of picking all three maximum points did not go by their side.

" Considering the fact that this is a new set up, I am happy with their output. I am now getting to know some of the players. A host of them came late and they barely trained with us, so for us to play like this is great," Spittler told journalists during a post-match press conference.

The coach was, however, quick to rue over his team's missed chances.

" We had some decent chances, we needed to score. We had one in the first half which was a header but it was directed wide. Then, in the last minute, Claude Niyomugabo should have used the inside of his foot to just place the ball but he went for power and spoilt the chance."

Questions over Sahabo's substitution

Spittler came under scrutiny when the home fans experessed their discontent over decision to take youngster Hakim Sahabo out in the 70th minute yet he was among the team's standout players.

But coach stood to his stance, insisting that replacing the Standard Liege wonderkid was a tactical decision.

" Changes are done with a purpose, some players are not fit to play for 90 minutes, sometimes we also make changes to deploy new formation. The players on the bench are also equally good so everyone can be changed," he added.

Rwanda returns to World Cup qualifiers action on November 21 where they will welcome South Africa at Huye Stadium.