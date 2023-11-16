Kenyan Filmmakers Shine in the 48 Hour Film Competition

Nairobi — Kenyan filmmakers demonstrated their prowess by clinching prestigious awards in the renowned 48 Hour Film Project, the world's largest short film contest that happens in more than 100 cities each year.

In a dazzling showcase of creativity and talent, Semester 4 Film and TV students at the African Digital Media Institute (ADMI), presented the short film "Mapacha," which not only captured the hearts of audiences but also earned two coveted awards: "Best Editing" and "Best Cinematography."

"Our students' success in the 48 Hour Film Project is a testament to their immense talent and unwavering dedication. We take immense pride in their ability to weave captivating stories through the medium of film," said Peter Mwaniki, Academics Manager at ADMI.

The 48 Hour Film Project is a thrilling challenge that unites filmmakers of all levels, from novices to seasoned professionals. Over a single weekend, commencing on Friday and concluding on Sunday, participants are tasked with creating a compelling short film, constrained to a runtime of 4 to 7 minutes.

Judging criteria encompass artistic merit, evaluating storytelling, creativity, and entertainment value; technical merit, recognizing proficiency in the filmmaking process; and adherence to the assignment, ensuring strict compliance with the competition's unique requirements.

This year's competition featured an array of talented participants, including The Chuckle Cartel, Guzman Pictures Production, and Yetu Cinematics, among others.

"Mapacha," the brainchild of ADMI students, weaves the gripping tale of Simon Kimutai, a deaf and mute barber in his late twenties. Concealing a chilling secret within his barbershop, the narrative unfolds when a pair of twins innocently steps into his establishment.

Unbeknownst to them, they inadvertently threaten to expose the dark and sinister side of Simon--the serial killer with a morbid fascination for twins.

As news reports hint at waning progress in the investigations into a series of twin murders, the attention-seeking Simon is pushed to a precipice.

Faced with a critical decision, he must choose between maintaining the strict separation of his dual lives or confronting the haunting reality of his murderous activities, which looms over his once tranquil barbershop.