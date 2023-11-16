Kenya: 11-Member Committee to Probe State of KAA-Run Airports After JKIA Saga

Nairobi — The Ministry of Transport has formed an eleven-member committee to investigate the state of Kenya Airports Authority (KAA)-run airports after the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport saga.

According to Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, the committee will be to assess the state of infrastructure and electro-mechanical facilities.

Speaking during a press conference at the JKIA, Murkomen stated that the team will further review works undertaken in the last two years by contractors and identify immediate remedial measures to be undertaken.

"The committee will comprise of the following. Walter Ogolla Director of KAA and chair of the committee, George Ngugi, Neepe Iltasayon, Martin Wamaye, Richard Cherop, Christine Nzai, Judith Kimeu, James Mbui, Lawrence Mochama, Sharon Asiyo and Fredick Kabunge," he stated.

"The committee will co-opt other members as may be necessary. It is expected that the committee will submit an interim report within the next fourteen days and a final report within twenty-eight days."

The recent heavy rains being experienced in the country have exposed the poor quality of work that was undertaken during the renovation of terminals at JKIA, Kenya's most important gateway.

KAA has blamed the embarrassing roof leaks at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA to decade-long under-investment.

In a statement, the authority's acting Managing Director Henry Ogoye stated that the government is currently funding the facility expansion and upgrade.

"Over the last ten years, JKIA has suffered inadequate facility and infrastructure capacity upgrades to the extent that even temporary interventions became permanent solutions hence the current state of affairs in service disruptions," he stated.

Ogoye further said that the government has commenced the process of addressing infrastructure development of the facility covering the expansion of the passenger terminal, runway capacity and provision of additional aircraft parking bays beginning this financial year.

He explained that the board and staff of KPA are aligned with the concerns of the public and they will implement the Government civil investing program to facilitate effective delivery.