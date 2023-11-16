Malawi: Hundreds Protest in Malawi Against War in Gaza

16 November 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Hundreds of people, the majority of them Muslims and Asians took to the streets on Wednesday in Blantyre to protest against the war in Gaza.

The people chanted and carried placards, with some saying, 'Free Palestine, free Gaza; we stand with Palestine; we want peace in Gaza."

This comes when Israel intensified war in Gaza in reaction to an attack by Hamas that killed 1,200 Israelis and held 240 others hostage.

The war in Gaza has so far killed over 17,000 people.

However, some Malawians have taken up on social media platforms to condemn the protests, saying they do not concern Malawi.

They argue that the war in Gaza is the fight over land between Israelis and Palestinians, therefore has nothing to do with Malawi.

They say the organisers could have protested against wars closer to Malawi in Cabo Delgado in Mozambique, Sudan and DRC, among others.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.