Malawi: Hundreds Protest in Malawi Against War in Gaza

Hundreds of people, the majority of them Muslims and Asians took to the streets on Wednesday in Blantyre to protest against the war in Gaza.

The people chanted and carried placards, with some saying, 'Free Palestine, free Gaza; we stand with Palestine; we want peace in Gaza."

This comes when Israel intensified war in Gaza in reaction to an attack by Hamas that killed 1,200 Israelis and held 240 others hostage.

The war in Gaza has so far killed over 17,000 people.

However, some Malawians have taken up on social media platforms to condemn the protests, saying they do not concern Malawi.

They argue that the war in Gaza is the fight over land between Israelis and Palestinians, therefore has nothing to do with Malawi.

They say the organisers could have protested against wars closer to Malawi in Cabo Delgado in Mozambique, Sudan and DRC, among others.