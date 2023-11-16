Malawi to Celebrate NGOs, CSOs

Various non-governmental and civil society organizations will be expected to showcase their contributions to national development while being recognized and awarded for their services, thanks to the "first of its kind" NGO Day in Malawi, scheduled for 14th December at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

The day, which will bring together scores of NGO and CSO players, is being organized by the NGO Regulatory Authority (NGORA) in partnership with Ministry of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare and Council for Non-Governmental Organizations in Malawi.

According to organizers, President Lazarus Chakwera will preside over the activities of the day, culminating into a colourful gala dinner at Kamuzu Palace.

Briefing NGO and CSO representatives at a breakfast interaction meeting on Tuesday in Lilongwe, NGORA Chief Executive Officer, Edward Chileka Banda, said the sector's networks and players will be invited to mount their pavilions to, among others, promote necessary partnerships with government and amongst the NGOs themselves.

Banda said President Chakwera will present the awards to some deserving NGOs in order to highlight some best practices that would be used to further grow the sector.

"Government, NGOs and development partners will all be involved. The key message is that we can work together in the best interest of communities and groups of people needing help.

"As a first NGO Day, we look forward to it being a catalyst for greater partnerships, work and contributions for NGOs towards national development. The issue of partnerships and collaboration is critical towards achieving the Malawi 2063 vision.

"Through the day, we can consolidate the gains in the NGO sector and look at where we need to improve to ensure we have a sector that responds to its needs," he said.

Civil Society Agriculture Network National Coordinator, Gift Numeri, said he looks forward to the NGO Day as a platform for taking pride in NGOs and raising awareness of the goodwill they have had.

"The day would also help us create a vision we all desire in our space while being able to increase our checks and balances role.

"We need to strengthen our space in order to speak and stand in the gap on behalf of the common people so that authorities serve in the best interest of the people we also serve," he said.

Chairperson for National Early Childhood Development Coalition, Anderson Moyo, who also works for ActionAid Malawi, urged NGOs to prioritize the NGO Day to showcase what they do to humanity, adding: "We need to be appreciated for our role in the development programming of Malawi".