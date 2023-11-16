Botswana: Lucara Presents New 1080 Carat Gemstone

Gaborone — A 1080 carat diamond recently discovered by Lucara Diamond Corporation at its Karowe Mine has been presented to President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi.

The discovery once more underlines Botswana's eminent position in the global diamond trade.

This was revealed by Lucara executives during a courtesy call on President Masisi to present the gemstone as well as to introduce the new company leadership at the Office of the President on Monday.

The rare stone was presented to Dr Masisi, by Messrs. Adam and William Lundin, directors of the Lundin Group of Companies, the parent company to Lucara. Accompanying them was Mr William Lamb, Lucara Diamond Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer as well as Lucara Botswana management led by Managing Director, Ms Naseem Lahri, and Sales and Operations Manager, Mr Stephen Kgobe.

In 2015, Lesedi La Rona, the second largest gem quality diamond ever found was discovered at the Karowe Mine, and three other large stones were since uncovered, proving that the mining systems utilised by Lucara at its Karowe operations increased the probability for the extraction of such large gemstones.

President Masisi congratulated Lucara for their recent discoveries and said Botswana would continue to work towards being at the epicenter of the global trade, and have the Botswana story of diamonds for development reach the ends of the world.

BOPA