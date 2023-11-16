Kenya: Ann Njeri Njoroge Forged Oil Importation License, Energy CS Confirms

Nairobi — A company associated with Ann Njeri Njoroge is not licensed to import fuel, Energy Cabinet Secretary (CS) Davis Chirchir has confirmed.

The CS said that Anns Import and Export Enterprises Limited submitted a license application to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on October 9, 2023, for the import and export of petroleum products (except LPG).

However, the application was rejected on October 29, 2023, after it failed to meet the requisite requirements.

One of the criteria was the ability to prove an annual sales volume in Kenya of 6.6 million liters of premium motor spirit/super petrol, automotive gasoil/diesel, and/or jet A/kerosene.

Another was the proof of operation of five licensed retail stations in the country and the evidence of operation of a licensed depot locally, among others.

"The company claims that a petroleum import license had been issued, paid for and is awaiting signature which is untrue and a complete fabrication," Chirchir said.

"First, EPRA does not currently charge fees for petroleum licences and secondly, EPRA does not have within its records a petroleum import licence issued to Anns Import and Export Enterprises Limited that is awaiting signature," he added.

Chirchir added that Ann's company had not signed the Open Tendering Systems Agreement as required by the law.

Chirchir now claims that the true importer of the oil consignment in question is Aramco Trading Fujairah FZE through Galana Energies Limited, which furnished the Energy Ministry with the required documents for the Open Tendering Systems Agreement.

Ann, who claims to be the real owner of the Sh17 billion in oil, went missing last Thursday moments after recording a statement at the DCI headquarters, only to resurface on Tuesday, flanked by her lawyer Cliff Ombeta.