Kenya: Epson to Champion Use of Green Printers in Kenya's, Africa's Education Sectors

Nairobi — Manufacturer of stationery products Epson will spearhead the adoption of green printers in Kenyan and African schools.

This follows recent research by the firm that revealed that 90 percent of students in Kenya agreed that printed learning materials help them to understand and retain information better than digital materials alone.

However, nearly eight in 10 learners (77 percent) are worried about their impacts on the environment.

It is for this reason that the company is scaling up green technology.

"Technology is the most important weapon in the fight against catastrophic climate change. Together, we can create the solutions that people need as they act to mitigate climate impact," said Epson Regional Head for East and West Africa, Mukesh Bector.

Bector, who was speaking during an education technology and sustainability stakeholder event in Nairobi, highlighted the importance of the transformative power of sustainable technology in education, aligning with the core objectives of the upcoming COP28 agenda.

On his part, Vision Drill Kenya Chief Executive Officer Ian Muthomi lauded Epson for championing new technologies for a cleaner print sector.

"In the ever-evolving landscape of education, we find ourselves at a crossroads between the traditional allure of print and the dynamic capabilities of digital technology," Muthomi said.

"As we navigate this junction, it's imperative to strike a harmonious balance that leverages the tactile engagement of print with the interactive and boundless potential of digital platforms," he added.

"This equilibrium is not just a convenience but a necessity for cultivating adaptable learners who can thrive in both the pages of a book and the pixels of a screen."

Epson already boasts heat-free printers that are considerate of learning environments.