Zimbabwe: Rushwaya Fined for Gold Smuggling

15 November 2023
The Herald (Harare)
By Fidelis Munyoro

Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya has been fined US$5000 for trying to smuggle 6kg of gold worth more than US$333 000 to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, three years ago.

Rushwaya who denied the smuggling charge, claiming she mistakenly picked up the wrong bag at home, one containing gold bars rather than the one she meant to take on her trip, was convicted of the crime two weeks ago after Justice Pisirayi Kwenda found her guilty, dismissing her defence of a "wrong bag" as implausible.

She was ordered to pay a US$5000 fine failure of which she will spend 12 months in jail.

In addition, the court slapped Rushwaya with 18 months' imprisonment wholly suspended for three years on condition she does not commit a similar offence during the same period.

The prosecution case was built on the evidence that Rushwaya was caught with the gold in her bag as she was leaving the country and that she failed to provide a valid export permit and presented a fake invoice and packing list from a company called Ali Japan 786 (Pvt) Limited, at the time of her arrest.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.