Africa: UNSC Resolution On 'Humanitarian Pauses' in Gaza Presents Vital Opportunity to Stop Massive Suffering

press release

In response to the United Nations Security Council adoption of a resolution calling for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and the need to address the situation of children in the occupied Gaza Strip, Amnesty International's Secretary General, Agnès Callamard, said:

"After four failed resolutions over the last 30 days, the UN Security Council has finally exercised the role and leadership it is mandated to play - the maintenance of peace and security, and the protection of international rule of law."

"While the resolution is not prescriptive in terms of the duration of the humanitarian pauses, it is a much-needed step in the midst of massive suffering and repeated violations of international humanitarian law."

After four failed resolutions over the last 30 days, the UN Security Council has finally exercised the role and leadership it is mandated to play - the maintenance of peace and security, and the protection of international rule of law.Agnès Callamard, Secretary General at Amnesty International

"While the United States abstained rather than vote for the resolution, this is the first sign that it is prepared to move away from its position of unreserved support to Israel at the UN. We call on President Biden to use all his administration's influence over Israel to ensure this Resolution is implemented as soon as possible. We also urge all members of the UN Security Council to take all necessary measures to ensure that both parties to the conflict abide by the Resolution. The children of Gaza cannot wait."

"Amnesty International has been calling for a ceasefire since 26 October and will continue to do so. A negotiated and comprehensive ceasefire would put a stop to unlawful attacks by all parties, halt the rapidly rising civilian death toll in Gaza and enable aid agencies to get life-saving humanitarian aid, water and medical supplies into Gaza in response to what have been staggering levels of human suffering. A ceasefire would also provide an opportunity to secure the release of the hostages held by Hamas and other armed groups since 7 October."