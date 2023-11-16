Morocco: Moroccan Autonomy Plan, Only Credible and Serious Basis to End Sahara Dispute - Dominica PM

Tangier — The Moroccan Autonomy Plan is "the only credible and serious basis" to end the regional dispute over the Sahara, the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerritv, said on Wednesday in Tangier.

Speaking at the opening of the 15th edition of the MEDays International Forum, Skerrit reiterated his country's firm commitment to the Moroccan Autonomy Plan as the only credible and serious basis to end this long-lasting dispute.

He underlined that the chorus of international support for Moroccan Autonomy initiative "gets louder and stronger," saying that he is honored to join his voice to those who seek unity and sovereignty.

"I wish to congratulate His Majesty King Mohammed VI for His leadership and the major diplomatic triumph that Morocco has been achieving with regards to the Sahara issue," stressed Skerrit, highlighting the opening, since 2019, of consulates of some 30 countries in Dakhla and Laayoune, as well as the growing support for the autonomy plan presented by Morocco.

These victories reflect the substantial bilateral and multilateral diplomatic efforts geared towards ensuring the Southern Provinces' economic dynamism, explained the Dominican Prime Minister.

On behalf of the Dominican people and the entire Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) sub-region, Roosevelt expressed his deep gratitude to Morocco for its exceptional support for these countries, particularly in the areas of education and agriculture.

"We value the strong ties which have developed between our two regions over the years and welcome every opportunity to strengthen relations, collaborate on matters of mutual interest and increase our cooperation," he noted.

The MEDays International Forum, organized under the High Patronage of HM King Mohammed VI, on the initiative of the Amadeus Institute, is attended by over 250 speakers, political and economic decision-makers and more than 5,000 participants representing nearly 100 countries.