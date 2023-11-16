Uganda: Speaker Among Hit Back At Critics Over Maternity Leave

16 November 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

Speaker of Parliament Anitah Annet Among has responded to criticism regarding her decision to return to work instead of taking maternity leave.

She emphasised that holding a position like hers does not prevent her from being a mother and hopes to inspire others with her example.

As a politician, she clarified that she is not a civil servant and therefore not bound by the same rules regarding maternity leave. If she is in good health, she believes it is her duty to serve her country.

In addition, Among mocked those who questioned her choice to give birth at a private hospital, stating that the private sector is meant to complement the government.

She criticised those on social media who claim to have all the knowledge and expertise, even though they may not have the qualifications.

She urged people to focus on living their lives to the fullest and appreciate the role of the private sector in supporting the government.

Addressing false rumors circulating on social media, Among confirmed that she gave birth to her twins in Uganda and encouraged trust in the local healthcare system.

She stressed the importance of public confidence in Uganda's health sector and expressed her belief in the capabilities of the country's medical professionals.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.