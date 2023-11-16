Uganda: IBA President Umar Kremlev Back in Uganda As Country Embraces Sport

The International Boxing Association (IBA) President, Umar Kremlev, is set to make a triumphant return to Uganda on November 17, 2023. This visit comes on the heels of a viral boxing musical video by the talented Masaka Kids Africana, who extended an invitation to Kremlev, urging him to experience the vibrant talent that thrives in the Pearl of Africa.

Uganda, particularly the Greater Masaka region, boasts a rich history of producing remarkable talents across various disciplines. From renowned musicians to football stars, the region has also given birth to legendary boxers like Justin "The Destroyer" Juuko. Juuko, a Masaka native, clinched a gold medal at the 1990 Commonwealth Games and even faced off against boxing icon Floyd Mayweather in a memorable bout that lasted until the ninth round.

Umar Kremlev, a firm believer in Uganda's potential as the heartbeat of boxing in Africa, is making his second visit within a year. During his previous trip in November, Kremlev expressed his conviction in Uganda's ability to lead the African continent in the sport of boxing.

During his last visit, Kremlev, through the Amateur International Boxing Academy, made a significant contribution to Uganda's boxing infrastructure. Responding to a request from the local boxing community, he commissioned a multipurpose facility worth USD 5 million. This facility stands as a testament to Kremlev's commitment to nurturing and developing boxing talent in Uganda.

In an extraordinary gesture, Umar Kremlev is set to commission a state-of-the-art boxing gym specifically for the Masaka Kids Africana. This gym, generously provided by the IBA President, is not just an investment in the talented young performers but is designed to serve the entire community. The initiative underscores Kremlev's dedication to fostering a boxing culture that extends beyond professional athletes, reaching the grassroots level and positively impacting the lives of the local population.

As Umar Kremlev prepares for his return, anticipation is high among Ugandan boxing enthusiasts. The IBA President is expected to arrive with a delegation of 15 individuals, signaling potential investors keen on exploring opportunities in the country. This visit not only reinforces Uganda's standing in the global boxing community but also presents an opportunity for collaborative efforts to elevate the sport to new heights.

Uganda's unique position as the only country in the world to have hosted the IBA President twice within a year underscores the nation's rising prominence in the boxing world. As Umar Kremlev embarks on his second journey to the Pearl of Africa, the boxing community eagerly awaits the positive impact this visit will have on the future of boxing in Uganda and the broader African continent.