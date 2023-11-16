Uganda: Ura Enhances Tax Ledger Register to Promote Transparency ,Compliance

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has undertaken a significant revamp of the tax ledger register for all taxpayers with the aim of enhancing transparency and promoting compliance in tax collection.

During the launch of the Voluntary Disclosure program, which focuses on foreign accounting information and offshore assets under the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) at Kampala Serena Hotel, URA Commissioner General John Rujoki Musinguzi unveiled this innovative initiative.

Musinguzi explained that the new system empowers taxpayers to conveniently monitor their tax payment records and outstanding tax obligations.

It also streamlines the process of making timely declarations, filing returns, and computing Value Added Tax (VAT) without the need for physical interaction with URA staff.

Currently, URA staff members are conducting training sessions for various taxpayer groups to ensure they can effectively navigate the system and fulfill their fair share of tax obligations.

The following taxpayer categories have already received training: tax agents, the Medium Taxpayer Office, the Large Taxpayer Office, and the Oil & Gas Office.

Musinguzi emphasised that apart from enhancing transparency in revenue collection, the new system aims to resolve the ongoing conflicts between taxpayers and the tax authorities regarding unclear tax amounts to be paid.

"The new system transparently displays the tax register to all our taxpayers in a clear manner periodically. It categorizes tax obligations by tax head, enabling anyone to easily determine their tax obligations, including any outstanding amounts, without requiring assistance to interpret it," explained Musinguzi, highlighting the effectiveness of the system.

Musinguzi expressed optimism that this reform would significantly contribute to the expansion of the country's tax collection performance, as evidenced by the growing number of taxpayers registered.

"Like any new system, there may be some initial errors, but we assure you that we are committed to improving our relationship with taxpayers, especially large taxpayers, credible tax agents, and High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI)," assured Musinguzi, providing reassurance to Ugandans.