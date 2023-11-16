Mozambique: - Nyusi Challenges Security Forces to Defeat Terrorists in Cabo Delgado

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has challenged the Defense and Security Forces to stay focused and not be distracted by propaganda messages from the self-styled "Islamic State' terrorist group in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

According to Nyusi - who was speaking on Wednesday during the closing ceremony of the 10th Joint Chiefs of Staff Course and the 12th Senior Officer Promotion Course at the Higher Defence Studies Institute (ISEDEF), in the southern city of Matola - "we have to stay focused. You have experience, sometimes the enemy claims to attack a certain region, but then attacks another one. Don't get distracted by that.'

The President was referring to the messages that sometimes circulate on social media authored by terrorists revealing the possible locations to be attacked.

According to Nyusi, ISEDEF has the responsibility of producing the human capital, concepts and knowledge capable of guaranteeing the fulfilment of "this noble mission of defending independence, democracy and the rule of law.'

"Protect this country, protect all the people who live in Mozambique, without discrimination. The vital interests of Mozambicans must be defended. The defence and security forces must always be prepared and updated to keep our borders inviolable', Nyusi urged.

The President stressed that the certain regions of the country have started to experience flooding during the current rainy season and "the Civic Services or the Navy and the Air Force must be ready to help people. Stay alert because they need your support.'

For his part, the Commander of ISEDEF, Freitas Norte, said that the graduating officers are ready to apply the knowledge acquired during the course.

"Our conviction is that the officers we are handing over to the General Staff of the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM) today will be able to interpret and put into practice the knowledge they have acquired by serving in operational units', he said.