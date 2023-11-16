Mozambique: New Record for Port of Beira

Maputo — The central Mozambican port of Beira set a new record when this month it received the container vessel "MV Floriana VI'.

This ship, flying the Swiss flag, and used by the MSC shipping line, is 258 metres long and 4 metres wide. It can hold 5,364 TEUs (20 foot equivalent units), and links Beira to the Asian market.

This is the third Post-Panamax ship to dock at Beira. The first was the 255 metre long "Wide Juliet', in July 2020, and the second was the 266 metre long "MSC Houston' which docked on 12 June this year.

So twice this year Beira port has beaten its own record for the largest ship to dock. According to a report in Thursday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax', this results from the commercial strategy of the Dutch-owned company Cornelder of Mozambique, which operates the port.

Cornelder has invested heavily in Beira, improving access to the port, by dredging the access channel and the maneuvering basin, which is fundamental for the giant Panamax and Post-Panamax ships to dock.

Cornelder has also acquired modern cargo handling equipment, expanded storage areas, and introduced new computerised systems, all of which gives greater confidence to the port's clients.

The Beira container terminal is one of the most modern in southern Africa, with one of the most advanced port management systems anywhere in the world.