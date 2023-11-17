Egypt: Israel, Not Egypt, to Blame for Delay in Aid Delivery to Gaza - Egypt FM to Irish Counterpart

Israel, not Egypt, is delaying the entry of aid through the Rafah border crossing to Gaza, said Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry during a press conference with his Irish counterpart Micheál Martin on Wednesday15/11/2023.

Shoukry reiterated Egypt's call to allow unobstructed access to humanitarian aid and for the implementation of a two-state solution.

He said Israel's bombardment of Gaza is a violation of humanitarian international law, citing the deaths of over 11,000 people, half of whom are women and children.

"Any attempt to liquidate the Palestinian cause or displace the Palestinians, which Egypt categorically rejects, is a grave violation of humanitarian international law."

Shoukry said calls and demonstrations demanding Egypt open the Rafah border crossing have political agendas isolated from the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"Rafah is open," Shoukry confirmed, "but the access of aid hinges on Israel as the occupying force and the United Nations."

Crews from Egypt's Ministry of Interior are stationed in Rafah, Shoukry said, highlighting that Egypt has allocated warehouses to store aid in Arish, the North Sinai capital, some 50 km from the crossing.

The international community must intensify efforts to facilitate the entry of aid to Gaza. They must also not blame Egypt, who spared no effort to help Gaza, Shoukry asserted, confirming that the Rafah border crossing was open long before 7 October.

The foreign minister lauded Ireland's "active" and "pivotal" role in supporting Gaza and the region.

The Irish foreign minister praised Egypt for working "to reduce tensions for years" and for being a "significant voice in the region."

Martin called for a "dramatic increase in aid to meet the dire humanitarian situation where a catastrophe is unfolding in front of our eyes."

Martin also called for an immediate ceasefire.

He said Ireland doesn't have an estimate of the number of Irish people in the Gaza Strip, but Ireland is coordinating with Egypt to transfer them to Cairo and provide them with health care.

Among the approximately 7,000 stranded foreigners, 846 foreign passport holders crossed the Rafah border crossing on Sunday, including 70 Russian citizens.

Egyptian quarantine teams conduct examinations on foreign evacuees at the border crossing and vaccinate children against polio, measles, and mumps.

Al-Aharam