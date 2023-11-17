Egypt - UNSC Resolution On Gaza Humanitarian Pauses 'First Step Toward Ceasefire'

Egypt has praised the United Nations Security Council's resolution calling for urgent humanitarian pauses and corridors in Gaza as a "first and important step toward achieving the goal of a comprehensive ceasefire."

In a statement on Thursday 16/11/2023, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for the implementation of the decision with regard to establishing urgent humanitarian pauses and corridors for a sufficient number of days to ensure the delivery of humanitarian and relief aid to the population.

Egypt affirmed the necessity for the UNSC to shoulder its responsibility in guaranteeing the immediate and accurate implementation of the resolution.

This is necessary to maintain the credibility of the UNSC and its members with regard to preserving international security and stability and respecting the UN charter and rules of the international law, the statement read.

Moreover, Egypt highlighted the need for the Israeli side to refrain from depriving people in Gaza from basic services.

Egypt also called for respecting international law and international humanitarian law regarding the protection of civilians, especially women and children, as well as humanitarian and medical workers.

On Wednesday, the UNSC adopted the resolution, its first since the Israeli war in Gaza erupted in 7 October, after 12-0 vote.

Immediately after the decision, Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan rejected the statement as "disconnected from reality and meaningless," saying Israel will "continue to act until Hamas is destroyed and the hostages are returned."

The UNSC resolutions are binding unlike the decisions of the UN General Assembly.