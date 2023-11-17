Zimbabwe: Moreblessing Ali's Suspected Killer's Judgement Set for November 27

The High Court is expected to hand down judgement for Pius Jamba Mukandi who is accused of killing Citizens Coalition of Change (CCC) activist, Moreblessing Ali in cold blood in June last year.

Judgement day was initially set for Thursday but was moved to allow the State to submit its closing submissions.

Jamba denied the allegations when his trial was heard with seven witnesses testifying against him.

The witnesses included his mother Lina Mukandi and his sister Mercy.

While he insisted that on the day Ali was killed he had already planned a journey to his mother's rural home, having already notified her, his mother told the court that she was not aware of her son's whereabouts.

Jamba also denied killing Ali saying he was sacrificed to ease political tension in the Nyatsime area after the activist was killed.

He also said he was coerced to admit the crime, do indications and that he did not know Ali.

Ali was last seen on May 24 2022 at a Night Club in Nyatsime where she allegedly had an altercation with Jamba.

"On 24 May 2022, at around 2220 hours, the accused person was at Chibhanguza Night Club, Nyatsime, Beatrice where the now deceased Moreblessing Ali was in the company of Kirina Mayironi.

"The now-deceased was also accompanied by her brown dog. The accused was armed with a catapult.

"Without being provoked, the accused then alleged that the now deceased's dog was disturbing him of free movement and it was also responsible for the loss of his money," the court heard.

It is alleged Ali and her friend Mayironi then left Chibhanguza Night Club and were about to head home.

Mayironi was behind Ali and she noticed her friend lying on the ground while Jamba dragged her.

She attempted to save her friend, leading to Mukandi striking her with a stone propelled by a catapult and hitting her chin leaving an open wound.

Kirina Mayironi fled back into the Nightclub where other revellers rushed out to investigate what was happening.

The suspect then positioned himself on the other side of the Chibhanguza Night Club building which is still under construction.

"He pelted stones from the catapult and threw bricks directed at the night club so that nobody would manage to apprehend him or rescue the now-deceased," the prosecutor alleged.

"The accused took the now deceased from the vicinity of Chibhanguza Night Club to an unknown secluded place.

"The accused person struck the deceased using an unknown instrument with the intention to cause her death, he strangled the now deceased using her trousers thereby causing her death.

"The accused then used an unknown instrument to cut the body of the now deceased into three pieces consisting of the upper torso and two legs," said the State.

The court heard Mukandi then took the dismembered body parts to Plot 321 Dunnotar Farm, Beatrice belonging to his mother Laina Mukandi where he dumped them into a disused well.

Thereafter Jamba went on the run.

Ali's body was discovered on 11 June 2022 by Mukandi's mother after a strong stench emanated from the disused well.

High Court judge Justice Esther Muremba is presiding over the case while Michael Mugabe and Terrence Mukuze are prosecuting.

Jamba is represented by his lawyer Garikai Mhishi.