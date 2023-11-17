Kenya: Hosts Kenya Unveil Squads for 2023 Safari 7s

Nairobi — The Kenya men's and women's teams to the Safari 7s have been announced.

Defending champions Shujaa and Morans will compete in the men's competition with Lionesses and Cubs flying the Kenyan flag in the women's competition.

Vincent Onyala and Tony Omondi co-captain the Shujaa side which features Herman Humwa, John Okoth, Samuel Asati among others.

Elvis Olukusi and Chrisant Ojwang' co-captain the Morans who will feature Gabriel Ayimba, whose father the late Benjamin Ayimba, played and coached Shujaa to victory at this tournament over a decade ago, Richard Omedo among others.

Sheila Chajira and Maureen Muritu lead the Lionesses in the women's competition while Diana Omosso, Freshia Awino are some of the key players in the Cubs.

Kenya squads to Safari 7s

Shujaa: Vincent Onyala (Co-Captain),Kevin Wekesa,John Okoth,Herman Humwa,William Mwanji,Samuel Asati,Anthony Omondi (Co-Captain),Nygel Amaitsa,Patrick Odongo,Festus Shiasi,Brian Tanga,Brian Mutugi

Morans:Elvis Olukusi (Co-Captain),Barnabas Owuor,Gabriel Ayimba,Richard Omedo,Stephen Sikuta, Ronnie Omondi,Ben Salem,Chrisant Ojwang'( Co-Captain),Lamec Ambesta,Austine Sikutwa,Cornelius Mokoro,Floyd Wabwire

Lionesses: Sheila Chajira, Moreen Muritu, Phoebe Akinyi, Clarice Mutambi,Terry Ayesa, Ann Goretti, Edith Nariaka, Sinaida Mokaya, Naomi Amuguni, Nicole Hawi, Maureen Chebet,Diana Awino

Cubs: Naomi Jelagat, Diana Kemunto, Knight Otwoma, Winnie Owino, Diana Omosso, Freshia Awino, Celestine Dodo,Faith Livoi, Valentine Wafula, Margaret Wangui, Ann Namnyak, Zuhura Asman