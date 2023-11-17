Kenya: Koskei Orders Suspension of 76 Public Officials Including 6 CEOs Over Graft

Nairobi — Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei on Thursday directed the suspension of six Chief Executive Officers for alleged involvement in corruption and procurement irregularities within their respective institutions.

He additionally directed the suspension of 67 police officers and an accountant at the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA).

The directives followed recommendations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for the suspension of the officers, who are currently under investigation.

The EACC had written to the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation, Zachariah Njeru, recommending the suspension of Eng. Fredrick Mwamati, the Chief Executive Officer of the Tanathi Water Works Development Agency.

Mwamati is under investigation for procurement irregularities in the award of a tender for the construction of a Leather Industrial Park Water Supply Project.

The Anti-Corruption Commission also wrote to the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, Hon Florence Bore, to suspend Stephen Ogenga, the Director-General of the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA), for alleged procurement irregularities in the award of a tender for supplies at NITA.

Similarly, the commission wrote to the Board of the National Museums of Kenya to suspend Stanvas Ong'alo, the Acting Director-General, for alleged embezzlement of Sh490 million through irregular payments.

In another letter to the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management, Moses Kuria, the EACC recommended the suspension of Benjamin Kai Chilumo, the CEO of Huduma Centre Secretariat.

Chilumo is under investigation for corruption allegations when he served in the County Government of Kilifi as the Chief Finance Officer.

The Anti-Corruption Commission also wrote to the Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage, Aisha Jumwa, recommending the suspension of Peter Gitaa Koria, the CEO/GM of Bomas of Kenya, for allegations of procurement irregularities in supplies for the institution.

Additionally, the EACC called for the suspension of Eng. Anthony Wamukota, the General Manager of Design and Construction at Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO), for alleged procurement irregularities related to the construction contract of the 400KV Loiyangalani Power Project.

The commission further wrote to the Director-General of KeRRA, Engineer Philemon Kandie, to suspend Esther Wanjiru Chege, an accountant at the institution, for alleged conflict of interest and possession of unexplained wealth.

In the letters, the EACC stated that the continued stay in office of the mentioned officers during the investigation will interfere with and undermine its work.

Furthermore, the EACC asked the Inspector-General of Police, Japhet Koome, to suspend 67 police officers implicated in corruption-related malpractices.

In issuing the directives, the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service emphasised that the Government remains firm in its commitment to eradicating corruption which, he maintained, undermines its development agenda. - Presidential Communication Service