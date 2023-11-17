Kenya: Police, Prisons, NYS Officers to Get 40% Pay Hike

Nairobi — National Police Service, National Youth Services and Kenya Prisons Service officers are set to get a 40 percent pay rise.

This follows recommendations by the National Tasforce on Improvement of Terms and Conditions of Service and other Reforms for members of the services.

The taskforce recommended that the increment of the salaries to be spread over three years.

Following receipt of the report, President William Ruto directed the Salaries Remuneration Commission to embark on measures to make the necessary adjustments for the same.

"None of the services covered in the report receive adequate funding or even anything near it. The inappropriate processes and structures involved in recruiting, supporting, deploying and promoting officers renders the entire sector vulnerable to inefficiency, low professional standards, operational ineptitude, ethical lapses and malpractices and general institutional decay," the head of state indicated.

"Coupled with this, outdated and inappropriate legal frameworks and organisational structures have created loopholes for malpractice, confusion, overlaps, outright conflict and general inefficiency."

The report by the task force further recommended the review of the pay, medical cover and welfare of the members of the services.

The team led by former Chief Justice David Maraga handed over the report to Ruto at State House in Nairobi after almost a year of its work.

The report recommended the alignment of the three services to the security sector.

Ruto said some of the recommendations need parliamentary legislation and may take longer while others will be implemented immediately.

The report, according to Ruto cited corruption as a major issue in the three services that need to be addressed.